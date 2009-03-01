Sebelius And (possible) Fireworks Over Abortion Rights

So why did it take so long for Obama to decide on Kathleen Sebelius for HHS Secretary? Several factors were at play, including political considerations about taking her out of the running for the Kansas Senate seat up for election in 2010. But it's even more clear today that, as several media outlets have been reporting, the administration was weighing the pros and cons of a fight over abortion rights--and then preparing to fight it.

Admittedly, Obama was never going to appoint an HHS Secretary opposed to abortion rights. Obama himself got a perfect 100 rating from the National Abortion Rights Action League last year. You can't get more pro-choice than that. And Sebelius, who is Catholic, has actually declared that she's personally opposed to abortion.

But whatever her personal sentiments, Sebelius as governor has been pretty unwavering of her support of abortion rights. And, unlike Obama or the rest of the administration, she has taken and defended that position in Kansas--putting her in direct conflict with some of the country's staunchest social conservatives. Among other things, she twice vetoed restrictions on late-term abortions, although she argued (quite plausibly) they would not have passed muster with the courts.

Those fights have left some deep scars. An analyst at Witchita's Operation Rescue has called Sebelius "the most pro-abortion governor in the country." And now the right is preparing to do battle, as this dispatch from Christian Broadcasting Network correspondent David Brody makes clear.