The Early Word On Nancy-ann Min Deparle

Since leaving the Clinton Administration, DeParle has worked as an investment advisor specializing in health care and is currently a managing director of CCMP Capital. She's also served on the board of health care companies, such as Boston Scientific and MedCo. DeParle, who is married to New York Times reporter and author Jason DeParle, has made a lot of money in her work--enough to buy a toney home that drew the attention of Washingtonian magazine.

Given the trouble Daschle had, because of his ties to the health care industry and fact that he profited mightily from it, could DeParle face similar scrutiny? During this time, DeParle served on MedPAC--the Medicare Payment and Advisory Council, a powerful government-chartered agency that advises Congress on what Medicare should cover and what it should pay. Did she take positions that would have benefitted companies on which she served, at the expense of the public good?

But these concerns were always expressed to me as questions--not accusations. In my admittedly limited digging, I found no examples of worrisome behavior. And one assumes the White House checked her private sector career a lot more carefully than I did. If their vetting had turned up anything even remotely disqualifying, it seems unilkely that they would be tapping her today.

(It surely helps that, as a White House advisor only, she won't have to go through the grueling Senate confirmation process. Remember, Daschle was up for HHS Secretary, too.)

This much I can say for sure: Within the health care community, people who either know DeParle personally or are familiar with her work are vouching for integrity--and doing so strongly. Typical was a statement Ron Pollack, president of FamiliesUSA, made to me last week: "She's an honest person who will serve health care reform well and won't be swayed by other associations she had in her private-sector business work."

As to the broader issue of whether DeParle is sufficiently committed to an agenda of making health insurance available to--and affordable for--everybody, nobody seemed to question that, either. "She's a pro who is committed to the cause," says Jennings. "She's an insder but she cares about doing this for the right reasons--and has always been invested in insuring that every American has quality, affordable coverage."

"She genuinely cares about the people in the progarms she’s worked on, and I think that goes back to her time in Tennesese state government," adds Peter Harbage, who worked for her in the Clinton administration and is now a health policy analyst at the Center for American Progress. "You have a person who really wants the programs to be successful, because she knows there are real people involved, and at the same time she is no-nonsense about policy--she has that consummate hard-head, soft-heart approach to thinking you learn about in public policy school."