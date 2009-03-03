Jones, Rice, Clinton And The Hustle For Foreign Policy Power





National Security Council uberexpert David Rothkopf says National Security Advisor Jim Jones is

in a position to be, after Obama, the single most important voice in shaping U.S. national security policy. (A role he is strengthening via his shrewdly managed lowish profile, emulating the gold standard among National Security Advisors, Brent Scowcroft.) [emphasis added]



Rothkopf points to Jones' recent expansion of the NSC to include figures like United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice and Attorney General Eric Holder, and, informally, White House counsel Greg Craig, who will be invited to attend every NSC meeting. This "firmly establish[es] Jones's primacy in terms of process coordination," he writes, and "might be seen as something of a dilution of the power of the Secretary of State who is certainly one among many in this throng."

The inclusion of Rice, a top Obama campaign advisor, whose job had previously been elevated to cabinet rank, is particularly interesting. As I noted in my recent piece on Hillary's State team, Rice and Clinton were known during the 2008 campaign to take a dim view of one another, and several foreign-policy veterans have told me to watch whether they are able to make nice and coordinate--or whether they will wind up as dueling power centers. Certainly people close to Hillary are taking note of Rice's role; one former aide of hers drew my attention to the Washington Post's story on the new NSC structure last week, with what I would describe as a raised eyebrow.