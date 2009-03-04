Schmitt Redux

My thanks go to Damon Linker for his concise thoughts on why I was correct to write about Carl Schmitt, the Nazi political philosopher, in my book The Future of Liberalism. I too have wondered why conservative sensibilities are so easily offended on this point. Reading John Yoo is like overhearing Schmitt translated into English.

Pride of place for taking offense goes to Jonah Goldberg. I hope Jonah decides to read my book rather than rely on reviews. He might learn a few things.

One is that I explicitly argue that Schmitt's anti-Semitism and hatred of America makes him unappealing to neoconservatives, especially including Straussians. Although Strauss knew Schmitt, and from time to time wrote things in defense of executive prerogative, Straussians are not Schmittians. Many paleoconservatives, by contrast, are, and I discuss them in the book.

Second, Goldberg has never acknowledged that when I write about Schmitt, I actually spend as much time dealing with his influence on the left as on the right. Unless one understands that I am defending liberalism not only against conservatism but all of its ideological opponents, one cannot understand me.