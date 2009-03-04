Freeman Not Yet A Done Deal

TNR Contributing Editor Eli Lake breaks some important news in the Washington Times today: an independent inspector general will be investigating the selection of Chas Freeman--former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, president of the Saudi-funded Middle East Policy Council (MEPC), and enthusiastic proponent of the Tiananmen Square massacre--as Chairman of the National Intelligence Council. The investigation follows bipartisan congressional calls for an explanation as to how and why Freeman would be chosen for such a sensitive, high-level position.

While it's known that the MEPC received a $1 million donation from the Saudi prince whose money Rudy Giuliani famously refused after 9/11, Lake reveals that the Council's 2006 tax forms show eleven donors who contributed more than $2.7 million that year. The Council refused to share the names of those donors with Lake, but it'll be interesting to see what the inspector general turns up in his investigation.

Nor will Freeman's ties to the Saudi government be the only subject under examination. As Marty mentioned a few days ago, Freeman sits atop the board of the China National Offshore Oil company, a government-owned company with major investments in Sudan and Iran.

On Tuesday, Robert Gibbs gave a very mealy-mouthed response when questioned about the selection, and there's some reason to believe, especially in light of Lake's story, that it will not go through. For instance, Lake reveals that National Intelligence Director Dennis Blair did not seek White House approval before making the appointment, leaving open the possibility that more senior level administration officials could scotch it.