The Happy Talk Is Great. Don't Expect It To Last.

I want to issue a warning …There’s all this talk of, "It’s all going to work, we’ve finally reached it, with the president behind it, people want it." And I go back to the Clinton bill. Every single poll they took showed 72 percent of Americans said they’d be willing to pay two dollars more for universal healthcare. They didn’t mean it. They didn’t mean it. They didn’t want to do it. … There are a lot of people who have an interest, and let this be said bluntly, in keeping costs high, in making sure that medical companies make money. That leads me directly to the rudest thing I am going to say, which is the power of lobbyists.

Rockefeller is making two separate points here--one is about the fickle nature of public opinion on health care, particularly when the public is still pretty uninformed about the debate; the other is about the power of lobbyists to block reform, so that they can hold onto their profits. On both countrs, unfortunately, Rockefeller is making sense--and I say that as a well-known optimist myself.



Go back to the clips from 1993 and, sure enough, you'll read about conservative lobbyists and Republicans promising to cooperate with then-president Bill Clinton in his effort to revamp the health care system. But the support they pledged never materialized. Insurers, business lobbies, the medical profession--they either fought Clinton directly or sat out the debate out altogether.

And the Republicans? After some initial bursts of enthusiasm for Clintoncare, they quickly turned against it and any viable alternatives, adopting the strategy--first suggested by strategist Bill Kristol--of opposing any Democratic reform "sight unseen."

The public mood changed, too. Until the very end, polls showed that voters supported most elements of the Clinton reform agenda. But they didn't like the package as a whole. While to some extent that reflected confusion over what Clinton was actually proposing, it also reflected the fact that public enthusiasm for reform was never as strong--or deeply held--as the original polling numbers suggested.

None of which is to say that history must repeat itself. The situation on the ground is demonstrably worse than it was during the Clinton health care fight. More people lack health insurance, the cost of care is straining business and government, and there's no realistic option in the private sector for arresting these trends. (Back in the 1990s, businesses felt they could control costs on their own--without government--simply by adopting managed care.)