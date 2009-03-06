Menu
The Last Word On Obama's Leaked Moscow Letter

Having written that Obama's private letter to Russian president Dmitri Medvedev was probably leaked by the Russians, I am ready to abandon that theory. The final straw is this post by Radio Free Europe's Brian Whitmore, who notes something I hadn't realized--the original report about the letter in the Russian press was attributed to "sources close to the White House."

Not having seen that, I had assumed the Kremlin was playing footsie with its local media; apparently not. Don't believe me? Read the original story here:

???????????? ? ??????? ?????? ????? ???????????? ??? ??????? ??????? ????? ???????????? ????????????? ????????? ???? ?????????? ? ?????. ???????? ??? ??????????? ??????? ????-?????????? ??????? ??????? ? ??????, ???????????? ????????? ???????? ??????? ???????. ? ??? ?????? ???????????? ?????????? ??????????? ?????????? ?????? ????????? ?????? ???????? ? ??????, ???????, ?????????, ??????, ? ????? ???????? ? ?????????? ?? ???? ? ????????. ???????????? ?????? ??? ??? ???????, ???? ???????????? ?? ????? ???????? ?????, ????????? ??????. ?? ??????? ? ?????? ??? ?? ??????? ???????? ??????? ?? ??????????? ?????????? — ? ?????????. 

Satisfied?

--Michael Crowley

