One (more) Argument For The Public Insurance Option

Harold Pollack is a public health policy researcher at the University of Chicago's School of Social Service Administration, where he is faculty chair of the Center for Health Administration Studies. He is a regular contributor to The Treatment.



Health care advocates are watching politicians for signs for what of elements of reform they will jettison in order to win the all-important, filbuster-proof majority of 60 votes in the Senate. And probably no single element looks more vulnerable right now that the proposal to create a public insurance plan, into which anybody could enroll. The progressive blogosphere is aflame with conjecture about whether President Obama's left eyebrow curled in the expected way when Charles Grassley dissed this ingredient of Candidate Obama's healthcare plan. Over at Slate, Timothy Noah worries that the public plan will be jettisoned. Over at the American Prospect, Ezra Klein is more optimistic.

It's no surprise that the public plan provokes deeply-rooted ideological and commercial opposition. It provides a plausible political and administrative trajectory to an eventual single-payer plan. It places government in competition with private insurers--on ground rather favorable to the government. Conservatives and private insurers have ample reason to balk.

For these very reasons, and for others, many progressives find the public plan option congenial. As Jacob Hacker--the idea's intellectual father--notes in a recent paper, experience suggests that effective public programs provide high-quality, cost-effective care. Compared with the fragmented array of private plans, the public sector can reduce costs. Government has superior bargaining power with drug companies, equipment suppliers, doctors, and hospitals. The public plan could act in concert with Medicare and Medicaid, and it would have greater leverage in encouraging standardized quality improvement strategies and electronic medical records. The public plan would thus establish quality and cost benchmarks the private sector would be hard-pressed to match.