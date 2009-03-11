Amity Shlaes Sees Very Few Movies

From Shlaes's Bloomberg column:

Every administration has its movie. George W. Bush seemed too often on the wrong side of guerrilla warfare in “The Battle of Algiers.” Bill Clinton mixed business and pleasure with the predictably messy results of “The Apartment.” Now Barack Obama has dropped us all into “The Matrix.” In the Obama Era, it seems, we all pick our way through anxious lives that have something to do with software. Like Keanu Reeves’s Neo, we realize hour-to-hour that we are being manipulated by a system that has its own larger plan. If only we keep a cool head, we tell ourselves, our powers of logic will help us escape the web. But each move we make, even the one that feels independent, takes us deeper into the Matrix.... President Obama’s $634 billion, 10-year health-care plan undoubtedly appeals to would-be Neos out there.... As in “The Matrix,” freedom is a mirage.

"Anxious lives that have something to do with software"? By God, the parallel is exact!

The piece continues in this vein for a while, with conservative health-care talking points--some of them false, such as the charge that the Obama administration created the office of “National Coordinator of Health Information Technology”; it didn't, Bush did in 2004--interspersed with what appear to be entirely random name-drops of the Matrix. (My favorite: "Peter Orszag, director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Obama White House, is a nice, smart man. But Orszag’s facial features took on a resemblance to those of Agent Smith when he said recently: 'There’s a lot of momentum behind health care.' " Cool! Was he wearing the sunglasses? Did he do the voice?)

How in the world did Shlaes come up with this tortured-to-within-an-inch-of-its-life analogy? My guess would be this quote from Thomas Miller of AEI: