Obama Vs. The Pitchforks





The NYT's Nagourney writes today about the Obama team's nervousness about a rising populist tide:

The Obama administration is increasingly concerned about a populist backlash against banks and Wall Street, worried that anger at financial institutions could also end up being directed at Congress and the White House and could complicate President Obama’s agenda.

Walter Shapiro is a step ahead of this story in TNR's new issue with a deeper look at populism in American politics and the peril it poses to Obama.



--Michael Crowley