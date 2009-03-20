Did Putin Also Make A Cameo In An 80s Movie?

White House photographer Pete Souza has a fascinating find: a picture of Ronald Reagan visiting Moscow as president, talking to a tourist who looks an awful lot like Vladimir Putin. We can't be sure it's Putin. But, first, the Soviets made a habit of disguising KGB agents (of which Putin was one) as tourists when foreign dignitaries visited, where they would pepper the visitors with their party-line opinions.

And second, the tourist in the photo eerily resembles the "CIA agent" who turns out to be an undercover KGB agent in the 1985 comedy "Spies Like Us." You can watch the scene where he's exposed here:

--Jonathan Chait