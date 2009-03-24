At the opening of tonight's press conference, Chuck Todd asks why Obama isn't asking the American people to sacrifice more. But Obama, though mostly rambling in response, is right to note that people are already sacrificing as a function of the miserable economy.

This is not like the mid Bush-era period when America was fighting two wars but people were blithely going about their regular lives.



P.S. Everyone seems to be getting follow-ups, which I think is unusual but also quite laudable on the part of the White House. I recall Bush scolding reporters for following up.



--Michael Crowley

