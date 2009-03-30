A New Explanation For The Financial Crisis: The Iraq War

Strange detail from the Journal's excellent piece on Obama's meeting with top bankers Friday:

The president turned to Mr. Dimon of J.P. Morgan Chase for his opinion of the economic situation, according to White House aides and meeting participants. Mr. Dimon said banks alone weren't responsible for the financial crisis, citing also the cost of the war in Iraq, the ballooning trade deficit and volatile energy markets. He praised the administration's financial plan so far, calling it an "overwhelming force" of action. [emphasis added.]