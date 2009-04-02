Curtains For Dodd?

In light of a new Q-Poll that shows Dodd with a 33 percent approval rating and trailing his 2010 GOP opponent Rob Simmons 50 to 36, Ben Smith speculates:

This threatens to turn a safe Democratic seat into a Republican seat for six years, and so at some point -- not immediately, but pretty soon -- DSCC chairman Bob Menendez and the White House will have to consider trying to push Dodd aside, or perhaps offer him a high-profile appointment (Ambassador to Mexico?), in order to run the state's popular Attorney General, Richard Blumenthal, for the seat.

Of course, that will require Blumenthal to actually pull the trigger.

--Jason Zengerle

