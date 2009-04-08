Vindication?

Slightly strange press release from the White House just now:

Readout on President Obama’s Phone Call to Congratulate UNC Basketball Coach Roy Williams: Last night, aboard Air Force One, President Obama called University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams to congratulate him on his team’s victory over Michigan State in the NCAA National Championship basketball game in Detroit. Listed below is a read-out on the phone call from White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs: “The President offered Coach Williams his congratulations and thanked him and his team for vindicating him in front of the entire country. The President told him he’d done a great job and asked the Coach to tell the players how proud he was of them and that he looked forward to seeing them at the White House soon.”

I gather this is tongue-in-cheek. But, as written, it does raise the question: If UNC had lost, would Obama have chewed out Roy Williams for embarrassing him in front of the entire country?

Update: Oops. Didn't realize Jason had beaten me to this. Also, for what it's worth, the backdrop here is apparently a joke Obama made when he announced his picks a few weeks back:

"Now, for all the Tar Heels who are watching, I picked you last year -- you let me down," Obama said. "This year, don't embarrass me in front of the nation, all right? I'm counting on you. I still got those sneakers you guys gave me."

--Noam Scheiber