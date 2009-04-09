Where's Aq Khan?





Have you noticed that in all the recent talk about Pakistan, no one ever mentions that A.Q. Khan now roams free? Team Obama issued loud protests when Nawaz Sharif first released the villanous peddler of nuclear secrets from home confinement in January, but since then there's been very little public discussion. Will any of the billions in aid we're about to send to Islamabad be contingent on Khan's status and/or behavior? Has Richard Holbrooke been pressing this case, as promised many weeks ago?

--Michael Crowley

