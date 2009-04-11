Today At Tnr (april 11, 2009)

-
Macho Misery: What Took The Medical Profession So Long To Realize That Men Suffer From Mental Illness, Too? by Sherwin B. Nuland
-
The TNR Q&A: Kal Penn On His New White House Gig, Hoops, And Why He's Nothing Like His Stoner Alter-Ego, by Hilary Elkins
-
Don't Expect Much Sex In Susan Sontag's Early Journals--Though You'll Find Something Much More Intimate, by Daniel Mendelsohn
-
'Observe And Report,' The Last Addition To The Mall Cop Canon, Is Brutally Funny. Perhaps Too Brutal, by Christopher Orr
-
TNR's Best Baseball Coverage, From The Black Sox To Jackie Robinson To Roger Clemens, by Amanda Silverman
-
Stanley Kauffmann On Films: Dying For A Cause, And A Sex Club Remembered
-
A Leading Light Of The Chicago School Questions Friedman, Praises Keynes, And Evaluates Obama, by Richard A. Posner
