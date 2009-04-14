A New Obama Conspiracy Theory

Move over birthers. Make way for the rescuers. From an AP article (via Drudge, natch) on whether the Obama's new dog Bo is truly a "rescue dog":

Because he was given up by his first owner as a poor fit and is now with his second owners, the Obamas, but never spent time in a shelter or with a rescue group, Bo is a "quasi-rescue dog," says Wayne Pacelle, chief executive of The Humane Society of the United States.

Here's where the intrigue comes in:

—Bo's breeders happen to have bred Sen. Edward Kennedy's Portuguese water dogs. The Massachusetts Democrat, an Obama friend and political ally, also acquired a pup from Bo's litter. Bo's breeders are fans of Obama and named Bo's litter the Hope and Change litter.

—Bo's first owner lives in Washington.

—Bo was returned to the breeder in early March, fitting the spring timeline the Obamas had given for their dog adoption.

—Kennedy and his wife Victoria helped line Bo up with the Obamas. Before moving into the White House, the pup spent nearly a month with the Kennedys' dog trainer in Virginia.

In fact, Bo is a gift to the Obamas' daughters, Malia and Sasha, from the Kennedys, said Katie McCormick Lelyveld, a spokeswoman for Michelle Obama.

[snip]



Still, conspiracy buffs might speculate that Bo was meant for the Obamas all along. Was his adoption engineered to look like a rescue—or at least blur the line to head off criticism that the Obamas had picked a purebred from a breeder?