Game On: Senate Committees To Mark Up In June

Senators Max Baucus and Ted Kennedy just sent the White House a letter, affirming their commitment to marking up health care legislation in June.

It's not news per se. Staff and outside experts have been talking about such a timeline for a while. But this makes it public and official in a way it wasn't before.

It's also consistent with the hoped-for schedule insiders have been sketching out for a while now, for both chambers: Committee markups in ealry summer, floor debates and votes in late summer, conference negotiations and then a final vote in early fall.

It's an ambitious timetable and nobody would be surprised if it slipped. Committee staff have a ton of work to do before they can craft legislative language; and, even then, any of a gazillion political issues could delay progress. That's why the overall timetable is not official.