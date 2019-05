Speaking on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell this morning, Harman was more definitive than her statement yesterday, which only contained a specific denial that she had contacted DOJ about the Rosen/Weissman/AIPAC case. Today she said:



"I never called White House officials, Justice Department officials, the press--anyone. I did not intervene."

(If you don't know or can't recall what this AIPAC case is all about, by the way, Jeff Goldberg detailed it for the New Yorker back in 2004.)

--Michael Crowley