The Presidential Nitty-gritty

I realize there's a history and even a logic to them, but I find these sorts of certification announcements so very odd:

For Immediate Release April 21, 2009



TO THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES:



In accordance with the provisions of section 1512 of the Strom Thurmond National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 1999 (Public Law 105-261), I hereby certify to the Congress that the export of one continuous mixer to be used to manufacture conductive polymer compounds to be further processed to make circuit protection devices, one jet mill to be used for particle size reduction of pigments and other powder products for cosmetic formulations, and one filament winding cell to be used to manufacture fiberglass assembly shelter poles for use in tents and shelters is not detrimental to the U.S. space launch industry, and that the material and equipment, including any indirect technical benefit that could be derived from these exports, will not measurably improve the missile or space launch capabilities of the People's Republic of China.



BARACK OBAMA

THE WHITE HOUSE,

April 21, 2009.