Daily Affirmations 4/22

1. Jonathan Martin notes that the Republican Party's ability to trip up a Democratic President with manufactured cultural outrage pseudo-scandals has suddenly disappeared:

A Democratic president thrills a French audience by telling it that America has been “arrogant.” He brushes aside 50 years of anti-communist orthodoxy by relaxing restrictions against Fidel Castro’s Cuba. He directs his attorney general to ease a crackdown on medical marijuana and even plays host to the Grateful Dead in the Oval Office.



Several times a month in his young presidency, Barack Obama has done things that cause conservatives to bray, using the phrase once invoked by Bob Dole, “Where’s the outrage?!”



The outrage is definitely there, in certain precincts of Republican politics. What’s notable, however, is that it mostly has stayed there — with little or no effect on Obama.

Martin persuasively attributes the change to the further receding into the pastof the 1960s, the coming of age of the liberal media counter-structure, the overriding importance of the economy, and the collapse of the GOP's credibility. Good point, Jonathan Martin!

2. Tim Noah refutes former Bush speechwriter Mark A. Thiessen, who had argued that torture foiled a key terrorist plot, by noting that it would be difficult for a 2003 waterboarding to foil a 2002 attack: