Who Wants A Lap-dog Ag Now?

In light of the White House's new coordinated response to the question of whether there will be torture prosecutions--that constitutionally it's not up to the president but the Attorney General--it's interesting to think back to Eric Holder's confirmation hearings. Back then, the conservative case against Holder centered around his role in the Marc Rich pardon, which, some Republicans alleged, proved he wouldn't be sufficiently independent AG. But now, seeing as how Obama pretty clearly doesn't favor the prosecution of Bush administration officials for torture, I wonder how many Republicans are hoping Holder is a yes man for Obama.

--Jason Zengerle

