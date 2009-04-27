If Carbon Caps Are Coming, Why Mandate Renewables?

With the climate festivities in the House last week, the Senate's getting overshadowed. But this Thursday, Jeff Bingaman's energy committee plans to start marking up its own energy legislation, likely focusing on a federal efficiency standard and a federal renewable-electricity standard for utilities, plus some provisions to upgrade the national grid. (Though the exact agenda's not finalized yet.) Remember, unlike in the House, where Henry Waxman wants to lump all these measures in with a carbon-cap regime, the Senate is doing things piecemeal; Barbara Boxer's environment committee is working on a separate bill for pricing carbon.

Anyway, on a conference call earlier today, Steven Nadel of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy laid out the rationale for a federal energy-efficiency standard, which would require utilities to run energy-saving programs that reduce electricity use by 15 percent by 2020. (Nineteen states already have programs like these, and states that want to go further than the feds, such as Vermont or Massachusetts, could still do so.) Nadel noted that efficiency is, by far, the most cost-effective way of reducing emissions, usually costing about 3 cents per kilowatt-hour saved, compared with 7 to 15 cents per kilowatt-hour for new power plants. Trouble is, most utilities don't reap profits by selling less power. So even if a carbon cap passes, you need additional incentives for efficiency.

The more controversial idea, meanwhile, is the renewable-electricity standard. The Waxman-Markey bill would require utilities to get 25 percent of their power from renewable sources by 2025 (wind, solar, hydro, biomass all count; nuclear and coal with carbon capture don't); the Senate will consider something similar. Many utilities in the Southeast have complained that they don't have enough wind or sunshine to reach those targets. But Marchant Wentworth of the Union of Concerned Scientists claimed his group's analysis found that the region could technically meet at least half of its existing electricity needs via wind, solar, and hydropower.

I asked the energy experts on the call why a renewable-electricity standard was even necessary once you have a cap on carbon emissions. After all, if utilities can meet the cap most effectively by adding new renewables, why bother with an additional mandate? Or, if adding wind or solar or biomass or hydropower isn't the most effective way of reducing emissions, at least in the short term, why saddle utilities with an existing requirement? The answer basically seemed to be that a renewable standard was important for nurturing a market that didn't already exist.