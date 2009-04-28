Is Caldera Obama's Brownie?

Louis Caldera, the director of the White House Military Office who was responsible for yesterday's incredibly stupid Air Force One stunt in NYC, has an impressive resume in some respects: West Point, Harvard Law, Harvard Business School, Secretary of the Army under Bill Clinton. But he's got some pretty major red flags on his resume as well. He stepped down as the University of New Mexico's president after a rocky three year tenure. He also served on the board of the failed bank IndyMac. Maybe not as much of a red flag as being forced out as the Judges and Stewards Commissioner for the International Arabian Horse Association, but you do wonder.

--Jason Zengerle