Dems For A Public Plan. Not (exactly) The Usual Suspects.

Sixteen Democratic Senators, led by Ohio's Sherrod Brown and West Virginia's Jay Rockefeller, just sent a letter making the case for a public insurance option as part of health reform.

The letter is addressed to the two committee chairman who are in charge of health reform:

The list of signatories is a bit more interesting. Predictably, it includes some of the Senate's most liberal members, like Rhode Island's Sheldon Whitehouse, and Vermont's Bernie Sanders. But it also includes such members as New York's Kirsten Gillibrand, Pennsylvania's Bob Casey and Virginia's Jim Webb. They don't typically appear on lists of the party's most liberal members.

Of course, that's partly a function of public misperceptions. (Webb, for example, has always had a strong populist streak.) And absent from the list are any of true centirsts. (When somebody like Evan Bayh backs a public plan, that will be major news.)