On CNN's "State of the Union" yesterday, Mitt Romney was asked about the inclusion of Sarah Palin and Rush Limbaugh in Time magazine's annual list of influential people. Politico reports:

Romney, who has not ruled out another White House bid, said he wanted more influential Republicans on the list before adding pointedly: “I think there are a lot more influential Republicans than that would suggest.”



“But was that the issue on the most beautiful people or the most influential people?” he continued. “I'm not sure. If it's the most beautiful, I understand. We're not real cute.”

Politico takes this as a thinly veiled suggestion that Palin is not influential, which strikes me as far too cynical. As I read it, Mitt is just trying, as directly as he can under the circumstances, to let the world know he thinks Rush Limbaugh is beautiful.

--Christopher Orr

