I missed this nice scoop from Mike Allen Tuesday:

Former White House press secretary Jake Siewert is preparing for a return to government as a top counselor to Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, Democratic sources said.



According to the sources, Siewert has been in talks with White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel about joining the Treasury staff, and an agreement is nearly complete.



Siewert was a longtime strategist with the National Economic Council and a veteran of the Clinton White House communications team before becoming the Clinton administration's last White House press secretary. Since 2001, he has been a senior executive at Alcoa, the nation's top nonferrous metals firm, most recently running mergers and acquisitions.



Siewert is a close friend of Geithner, and during the transition there was published speculation he would join the Treasury team at a senior level.