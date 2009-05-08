When Duncan entered the ballroom where the conference was being held, attendees greeted him with a standing ovation. He began his remarks with a placating comment: "I think we have stronger, more enlightened union leadership than we've had in a while." The audience then listened attentively, barely making a sound when he declared that we're "lying" to children when we tell them they can succeed, even if their schools or test scores aren't measuring up. And they remained quiet when he suggested building public boarding schools to house kids with bad home lives and when, several times, he mentioned the need to include the business community in school reform. Many union traditionalists, and other Democrats, are skeptical of such a move.

When it came time for questions, the crowd lobbed softballs. Duncan was asked to define "innovation" in schools ("Take best practices and take them to scale") and elaborate on how to help poor children achieve the American dream ("Move islands of excellence to systems of excellence"). His audience seemed satisfied. One woman went so far as to tell Duncan that he'd done a great job in Chicago, where she'd been a teacher. "I think your mom is pretty great, too!" she exclaimed. (Duncan's mother founded the Sue Duncan Children's Center, which provides academic support to kids on Chicago's South Side.)

As he exited, Duncan received a second standing ovation. An NEA press representative standing next to me shook her head in disbelief. "Everyone loves him, huh?" I asked her. "Yes, he's a rock star," she said. "An education rock star."

--Seyward Darby

