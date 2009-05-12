These issues hit especially close to home. I was one of the core group of Obama supporters who helped to rally the public health community during the primary season and after. I hit the needle exchange and budget issues hard on many occasions. My first hectoring memo to campaign staff is dated June 13, 2007. More followed.

I would be furious if it weren’t for all the other items on the President’s docket: Health reform, the banking and auto bailouts, one or two military and diplomatic matters offshore. Getting bogged down in the messy culture-war politics of needle exchange can’t be an appealing prospect, especially when key public health officials who might explain and defend a policy change aren’t even hired yet.

Most of us in the public health community are strong Obama supporters. Playing this role of loyal supporter can be frustrating. Much of the time, politics is about persuading the undecided, marginal voter or legislator. Since time immemorial, members of the Democratic and Republican base have watched their presidents seemingly take them for granted.



This President has earned some trust on these points. He’s facing a maelstrom of political and policy dilemmas. Loyalty requires us to give him the space and time to maneuver the signature legislative accomplishments by which his legacy will be judged. Universal coverage, for example, would be a tremendous victory for both the public health community and for Americans most directly affected by the HIV epidemic. And I trust House Democrats will happily augment the HIV prevention budget items.



In delaying the promised repeal of the needle exchange ban, President Obama has written a big IOU, which I will deposit in the drawer. Embracing the Obama cause was one of the best decisions I ever made. Still, every now and then I will be checking on that IOU. Sometime soon, the President needs to honor it.



--Harold Pollack