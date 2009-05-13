One of the reasons I find Kathleen Parker's columns enjoyable is that, in an op-ed sea dominated by seriously elite and/or ultra-intellectual types, she writes like a normal person. Today's offering, for instance, takes a nice and easy poke at hard-core literalists--a hypersensitive, eternally-looking-for-offense breed that I myself find about as much fun as, though far less useful than, a good colonscopy.

Specifically, Parker expresses exasperation at all the hyperventilating over Wanda Sykes' below-the-belt jabs at Rush Limbaugh at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last Saturday. I agree with Parker that the 9-11 and oxycontin jokes weren't that funny nor were they terribly appropriate, especially for a nonpartisan but highly politically charged gathering. But Parker's observation that, "No one's drug addiction is amusing," while perfectly reasonable, gave me pause.

Sure drug addiction is serious business. And even those who don't much care for Limbaugh can feel wicked about laughing at Sykes' joking that she hopes his kidneys fail. That said, I think Sykes was more strategic in her assault than she's getting credit for.

Limbaugh is not just anyone. He's not even just any old demagogue. He is a guy who has amassed fame, fortune and now, God help us, political power, by embracing the practice of punching below the belt, of saying things so outrageously nasty--wrapped in the guise of anti-pc humor--that he doesn't just breech the line of civilized discourse, he pours kerosene on it and sets fire to the surrounding countryside. Limbaugh prides himself on being transgressive. And why not? His stardom rests on his willingness to tap into the toxic swamp of bigotry, resentment, and rage bubbling in the darkest crevices of the human heart and then fashion that ooze into snide, chortling little riffs that most people could never bring themselves to utter.