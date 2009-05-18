The people currently shocked that Joe Biden supposedly revealed the existence of a secret bunker under the White House must have been born in the past couple of years or else have pretty short memories. From December 2002:

Neighbors of Vice President Dick Cheney are being shaken and rattled at least once a day by mysterious blasts at the U.S. Naval Observatory where Cheney lives. The Navy says the explosions are part of a construction project that has been going on for several months now, but won't say more because the project is classified.

Other stories cited neighbors stoking "bunker rumors." The real surprise might be that there wasn't already a bunker down there.

--Michael Crowley