Rasheed Wallace sparked some controversy a couple years back when he pooh-poohed the Detroit Pistons' visit to the White House to receive congratulations from President Bush for winning the NBA championship as "just something we have to do." Still, Rasheed--despite his personal disdain for Bush--did go to the ceremony. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison won't be going to the White House with his fellow Pittsburgh Steelers this week to receive congratulations on their Super Bowl victory from President Obama--not because Harrison apparently has any political disagreements against Obama, but because he doesn't think Obama is a real Steelers fan:

"If you want to see the Pittsburgh Steelers, invite us when we don't win the Super Bowl," he told Pittsburgh's WTAE-TV. "So as far as I'm concerned he would have invited Arizona if they had won."

There is a certain logic to that, I suppose.

--Jason Zengerle

