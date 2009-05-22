2009 has been a good year for TNR. If you haven't seen them already, consider printing out some of our best pieces from the last few months to read over this long Memorial Day weekend.

"Conservatism Is Dead" (2/18/09)

Sam Tanenhaus's definitive intellectual autopsy of the conservative movement.

"Goodbye to the Age of Newspapers (Hello to a New Era of Corruption)" (3/4/09)

Paul Starr explains why the newspaper industry is dying--and how that will alter American democracy.

"The Progress of Our Arms" (3/18/09)

Drew Gilpin Faust shows why we must understand Abraham Lincoln, first and foremost, as a warrior.