2009 has been a good year for TNR. If you haven't seen them already, consider printing out some of our best pieces from the last few months to read over this long Memorial Day weekend.
"Conservatism Is Dead" (2/18/09)
Sam Tanenhaus's definitive intellectual autopsy of the conservative movement.
"Goodbye to the Age of Newspapers (Hello to a New Era of Corruption)" (3/4/09)
Paul Starr explains why the newspaper industry is dying--and how that will alter American democracy.
"The Progress of Our Arms" (3/18/09)
Drew Gilpin Faust shows why we must understand Abraham Lincoln, first and foremost, as a warrior.
"Wasting Away In Hooverville" (3/18/09)
Jonathan Chait debunks the biggest conservative myth about the Great Depression.
"The Shah of Venezuela" (4/1/09)
Enrique Krauze explains the ideas that keep Hugo Chavez in power, and what they mean for Latin America.
"Free Larry Summers" (4/1/09)
Noam Scheiber gets inside the head of the White House's economic oracle, and shows why Obama must unleash him.
"Nudge-ocracy" (5/6/09)
Noam Scheiber and Franklin Foer explain their unified theory of Barack Obama's economic worldview.
"Rendezvous in Beirut" (5/20/09)
David Samuels goes deep inside our cold war with Iran.
"Surging And Awakening" (5/20/09)
Dexter Filkins's masterful post-mortem on the Surge and the Sunni Awakening.
"The Oracle and the Crisis" (6/3/09)
Michael Lewis recounts the story of love, money, and Warren Buffett.