Alan Dershowitz, the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law at Harvard Law School, grew up near Ebbets Field, lives near Fenway Park, and has always hated the Yankees.

President Obama's selection of Sonia Sotomayor to serve as a justice marks an important step toward a more diverse and representative Supreme Court. We have had a Justice from Brooklyn (Ginsburg) and one from Queens (Scalia). Now, finally, we have one from the Bronx! People who grew up in the shadow of Yankee Stadium think differently about life and law than those who grew up in the shadow of Ebbets Field or Shea Stadium.

The fact that she is the second justice of Spanish heritage (Benjamin Cardozo was the first) and the first Latina is also significant, as is the fact that there will now be six Catholics and two Jews on the High Court. This leaves the largest group of Americans--Protestants--represented by only one octogenarian (Stevens).

If we wanted a court that truly represented our diverse nation, it would have to be as large as Congress. Wait! That's precisely why we have a large Congress based on districts. The Supreme Court, on the other hand, is tiny--nine justices in all. That doesn't leave room for much in the way of diversity, or representatives.