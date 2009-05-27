The past month has witnessed assorted claims that the origin of what makes us human has been at last unearthed, identified, or deduced. That none of them live up to the claim shows how maddeningly elusive that quest is.

The Ida business, for example, is something of a hoax. Ida is the nickname that paleontologist Jorn Hurum has given the beautifully preserved 47-million year-old fossil from Germany, which he and his team claim is the "missing link" between early primates and we humans. However, it's not an accident that if we saw a living Ida scampering across the driveway we would assume she was either a strange-looking cat or a lemur. Early primates branched into lemurs on one side and then on another side, evolved on a pathway that eventually sprouted monkeys, apes, and us. Hurum and company have published an article claiming that Ida (properly, Darwinius masillae) is an early sprout from that other side, thus developing after, and separately from, lemurs.

That would mean Ida was an early anthropoid--but experts aren't impressed by Hurum's claim, which is based mainly on Ida lacking two obscure features involving teeth and feet that lemurs have. Some think both lemurs and anthropoids branched of from Ida-type critters. Then there are issues as to where Ida might have fit in in terms of other sprouts from the anthropoid branch such as tarsiers and now-extinct creatures called omomyids.

The upshot is that Ida was one of a whole mess of lemurish critters of her moment, whose relationships to one another, and to the monkeys that would evolve later, are hotly contested and highly unclear at present. That she was an early version of a human in any sense is up in the air to say the least.