I'm glad that, amid so many more imminent distractions, the Obama team is taking cyber-security seriously. For most Americans this may feel like an abstract and non-frightening threat. But so did Osama bin Laden before 9/11. And the same man who gave us urgent early warnings about al Qaeda--that would be former White House counterterror chief Richard Clarke--has been saying for years that we're at risk of a cyber Pearl Harbor. Good to see important people listening this time.

--Michael Crowley