I'm at the White House listening in on Robert Gibbs' daily press briefing (which just ended). It's not crazy, but a little surprising to me, that there have probably been 2-3 times as many questions about the looming GM bankruptcy as there have been about Sotomayor. It's both a sign that economic concerns still loom very large, and that the White House has been incredibly deft at rolling out its Supreme Court nominee. The potential points of controversy surrounding the latter just seem exceedingly scarce at this point.

Update: For what it's worth, the final question was about Sotomayor--her comments on how her gender and ethnicity influence her judgments--and the press corps perked up a bit. But that was about it in terms of controversy.

--Noam Scheiber