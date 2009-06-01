If you don't know the answer to that question, don't worry. Just go read David Sanger's nice profile of him in today's Times.

(Hint: He's the top White House aide overseeing the restructuring of GM and Chrysler--and the administration aide arguably most responsible for helping Chrylser avoid liquidation.)

Update: It's probably worth quoting Sanger's summary of the Deese memo that kept Chrylser from being liquidated. It's a pretty important insight when you weigh the administration's approach to the auto industry generally: "Mr. Deese was not the only one favoring the Fiat deal, but his lengthy memorandum on how liquidation would increase Medicaid costs, unemployment insurance and municipal bankruptcies ended the debate."

--Noam Scheiber