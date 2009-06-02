At the White House on Tuesday afternoon, President Obama met with Senate Democrats working on health care legislation. And while there were several items on the agenda, a primary purpose was to send a message about the importance of controlling costs.

It's a message he conveyed in his prepared remarks, which were made public, and then re-emphasized during the subsequent discussion session, which was held in private.

Speaking to the assembled group, Obama spent most of his time thanking the assembled lawmakers for their work--and urging them to move ahead in what he called a "make-or-break" period for reform. But the key passage of his speech came near the end:

I want to just make mention of something that I've talked to many of you privately about. I want to say this publicly. As we move forward on health care reform, it is not sufficient for us simply to add more people to Medicare or Medicaid to increase the rolls, to increase coverage in the absence of cost controls and reform. And let me repeat this principle: If we don't get control over costs, then it is going to be very difficult for us to expand coverage. These two things have to go hand in hand. Another way of putting it is we can't simply put more people into a broken system that doesn't work.



So we've got to reform the underlying system. And this means promoting best practices, not just the most expensive practices. And one of the things I'm going to be discussing with the health and the finance committees is how can we change incentive structures so that, for example, places like Mayo Clinic in Minnesota are able to provide some of the best health care services in the country at half or sometimes even less of the costs than some other areas where the quality is not as good. What we should be--and by the way, that's not just unique to Mayo. The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, same thing: top-notch quality, lower costs.



This may sound like boilerplate. But there's a subtext worth noting.