The White House just released a letter from President Obama to Senators Max Baucus and Ted Kennedy. The letter is a follow-up to Tuesday's meeting at the White House and covers a lot of the same ground that Obama's prepared remarks did. But it also has a few new, and important wrinkles.

The most important, I think, is some new money on the table. In his budget, Obama set aside a little over $600 billion in a health care reserve fund, in order to finance expanded insurance coverage over the next ten years. But, as he noted at the time, offering subisdies to everybody who will need them--and bolstering programs, like Medicaid, for the poor--would take a lot more money.

Now Obama is putting another $200 to $300 billion on the table. He's proposing to extract that money from savings in Medicare and Medicaid, beyond those already proposed.

Similar proposals came up in the administration's early budget discussions; I'm not sure if this is, in effect, the same idea. But, critcialy, he's pairing this offer with a proposal he outlined yesterday--empowering the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission to make more decisions over reimbursement.