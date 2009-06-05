In a roundtable with Muslim journalists after his Cairo speech, Obama teases at some future plans (and reminisces a bit). From the official White House transcript:

Q Thank you, President Obama. Of course, as an Indonesian, my first question would be when will you come to Indonesia?



THE PRESIDENT: Oh, I need to come to Indonesia soon. I expect to be traveling to Asia at some point within the next year and I would be surprised if when I came to Asia I did not stop by my old home town of Jakarta. And I'll go visit Menteng Dalam and have some bakso -- nasi goreng. These are some special dishes here that I used to eat when I was a kid.



Q Actually I live only 300 meters from your old house.



THE PRESIDENT: Is that right?



Q Yes, Menteng Dalam.



THE PRESIDENT: Except now it's all paved.



Q Yes, it's all paved.



THE PRESIDENT: Yes, see, when I was there it was all dirt, so when the rains came it would all be mud. And all the cars would get stuck.



Q And your school is much better now.



THE PRESIDENT: It's nicer now, yes.

This has been another episode of He's Not George W. Bush.

--Michael Crowley

