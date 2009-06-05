Hmmmm. Very interesting that one of the first administration shuffles has the First Lady replacing her chief of staff (a former Iowa campaign worker) with Chicago friend Susan Sher, until recently a deputy White House counsel.

Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett's bosom buddy, Sher is one of the three hard-charging Chicago transplants--along with Jarrett and White House social secretary Desiree Rogers--renting units in the snazzy 3303 Water Street complex in Georgetown. (One colleague joked that the enclave has developed a bit of a sorority feel to it.) The three are thick as thieves and, along with Michelle O., present a formidable if unoffical block of influence.

Look out, guys.

--Michelle Cottle