WHO GETS SUBSIDIES? It would make subsidies available to people at up to 400 percent of the poverty line. That's the number most reformers have in mind, at least in the ideal. It's intersting, though, that it's lower than the figure we saw in the latest draft to leak out of the Senate Health, Educaiton, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. I've always assumed the House bill would set the outer policy boundary on the left. In this case, it would actually be a bit to the right of HELP's proposal--although, of course, HELP's bill is still a work-in-progress.

WHAT'S THE ULTIMATE PROTECTION? It "caps total out-of-pocket spending in all new policies to prevent bankruptcies from medical expenses." Although this, too, is an idea reformers have talked up, I actually haven't checked to see whether it was in the drafts/outlines we've seen out of HELP and the Senate Finance Committee. I assume it was in both, but, just in case, it's good to see this provision here. Note, by the way, the reference to "new policies." A key issue in crafting legislation is how quickly--and how aggressively--to apply new regulations to existing policies. Ideally, you'd want everybody to be subject to new regulations. But doing that inevitably means tinkering with the coverage people already have, thereby violating the first and most important political rule of heatlh reform: Assure the insured middle-class nothing will change for them if they're happy with their coverage.

WHO GETS TO USE THE EXCHANGE? The insurance exchange is open both to indivdiuals and businesses. Some critics of reform have suggested allowing only indivdiuals to buy insurance through the exchange, thereby preserving the small business market as it is. This suggests the House isn't thinking along those lines.

PUBLIC PLAN, YEA OR NAY? There's a public plan, specifics unknown. Interesting, again, that the House--which I would expect to be the far left marker in this debate--is not specifying a strong public plan. This could simply be a case of acting cagey. Or it could be a sign that, even in the House, there's strong opposition to the sort of public plan that would operate like Medicare, through the government.

WILL GOVERNMENT REQUIRE YOU GET INSURANCE? There's an indivdual mandate, with exceptions for hardship, to be imposed "once market reforms and affordability credits are in effect to ensure access and affordability." Again, standard language for this sort of thing.