The White House was close to right, it seems, about the lower courts. A federal bankruptcy judge in New York City found no "fault," with Chrysler or the U.S. Treasury, on the issues he did decide (which was not all of those presented), and apparently the same was true of three judges of the Second Circuit Court (although they have not yet issued an opinion to say just exactly they had found beyond a generalized agreement with the bankruptcy judge).

But the Supreme Court did not do that. It did not rule on "fault" because that would involve "the merits of the underlying legal issues" and the Tuesday order explicitly denied reaching the merits.

Whether the Court will now do so, at any point, depends on a few things.

First, it depends on whether it will agree to hear the formal appeals that already have begun to be filed with the Justices to contest the bankruptcy court's approval and the Second Circuit's approval of the Chrysler deal. Those are and will be separate from the applications for delay that have now been denied. One such appeal was filed Tuesday: Center for Auto Safety, et al., v. Chrysler LLC, et al. (docket 08-1513). The Court did not signal on Tuesday night that it would not hear that case, or others, if others are now filed.

Second, it depends upon whether, at least as to the Chryler deal, the Court in the future would say that the challenges are dead letters (in a legal sense, "moot") because the deal will soon--as early as tomorrow--become a fait accompli. There are ways around the "mootness" problem, but they are not really dependable. (If a General Motors rescue is crafted along the same lines as the Chrysler deal, Tuesday's order was no guarantee either way on how the Court might react to any legal protests. The order said the Justices were dealing with "this case alone.")