Who knows where this is leading. But how ironic it would be if an attempted demonstration of phantom support for Ahmadinejad wound up severely undermining the country's clerical regime.

The White House's initial response, meanwhile, is notably cautious:



Like the rest of the world, we were impressed by the vigorous debate and enthusiasm that this election generated, particularly among young Iranians. We continue to monitor the entire situation closely, including reports of irregularities.



It'll be interesting to see what tone Obama takes tomorrow. If it seems clear that this vote was stolen, does he press the point of illegitimacy--or bite his tongue and try to work with Ahmadinejad in the name of talking him out of his nukes?

