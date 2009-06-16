Earlier this afternoon, the White House held a press conference to talk up a major new NOAA report on likely climate-change impacts in the United States. I don't know if this is a first step in a concerted new push by the Obama administration to build support for action on global warming (the White House has stayed remarkably quiet on this issue so far), but the report vividly illustrates why the country can't just ignore climate change. Impacts are already occuring, right in our backyard, and it's only getting worse.

Among the major findings: If the world continues on a business-as-usual path, allowing emissions to grow at their current pace, then the mainland United States is likely to warm an additional 7F to 11.5F by 2090. (There's some uncertainty around the exact figure.) In the worst case, that's a 1F increase each decade from now until the end of the century.

One particularly eyebrow-raising slide from the presentation, I thought, looked at the number of days each year in which the local temperature will rise above 90F. Here in Washington, D.C., we already have heinously hot summers, but there are only about 30 to 40 days each year that are actually hotter than 90F. But by 2080, if emissions keep rising as usual, we'll be seeing hotter-than-90F days some 90 to 100 days each year. Those miserable D.C. Augusts will essentially extend for one-quarter of the calendar year:

If that sounds ugly, consider that parts of the Southwest, South Florida, and South Texas could see more than 180 days (!) per year with temperatures over 90F. And it's not just that this will be extremely unpleasant: More hot days could also mean more heat-related deaths, especially as the U.S. population ages. During the press conference, Tom Karl, director of the National Climatic Data Center, told reporters that current projections have heat-wave deaths in Chicago, for example, rising tenfold by century's end, although there are ways to adapt to this (planting more shade trees in the city; installing green roofs).