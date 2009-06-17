Among the 28 people Obama appointed to the President's Commission on White House Fellows (which basically functions as the program's selection committee) is, from the White House Press Office's announcement:

Maya Soetoro-Ng, PhD. has taught and developed Humanities curriculum in public and private schools in New York and Hawaii for fifteen years. She also taught Multicultural Education and Educational Theory at the University of Hawaii's College of Education. In 2007 and 2008, she campaigned across more than a dozen states for her brother, President Barack Obama. Her children's book Ladder to the Moon will be published in the winter, and she is currently working on a book about high school Peace Education.

She joins folks like Tom Daschle, Wes Clark, and Maya Lin.

--Jason Zengerle

