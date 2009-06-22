National Security advisor Jim Jones is en route to Afghanistan and Pakistan to meet with senior officials in those countries, the White House say. Obama has sent Jones to the region "to follow-up on the implementation of our new, comprehensive strategy. NSA Jones will have meetings with host country officials, Embassy personnel, international coalition representatives and military commanders," says NSC spokesman Mike Hammer.

In a reminder that there's another country in the region with major bearing on what happens in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Jones is also making a stop in India (reportedly on June 25) where he'll meet his counterpart there, Indian National Security Advisor MK Narayanan, according to Hammer.

--Michael Crowley

