Congress's response will dictate whether the Court next acts more decisively and divisively. The model of judicial decision making suggests that a majority of the Supreme Court is willing to give Congress some measure of breathing room in exercising its authority to enforce the Fifteenth Amendment. The opinion does not resolve the debate over the breadth of that power. But today's opinion is in effect one paragraph in a larger conversation between the legislative and judicial branches over how to confront the modern legacy of the nation's ugly history of racial discrimination in voting. A majority of the Court could have imposed its own will in dictating the answer to that question, but more modestly--to use the Chief Justice's phrase--left it to Congress to attempt to address the Justices' concerns.

A failure by Congress to respond to the Court's opinion will be fatal to Section 5. If a jurisdiction that is unable to "bail out" from the statute's coverage yet does not have a reasonably recent history brings a challenge to the statute as currently enacted, it will succeed. The model here is arguably Bush v. Palm Beach County Canvassing Board, which unanimously set forth the Court's concerns with the Florida recount. When the Florida Supreme Court failed to respond appropriately--indeed, at all--the U.S. Supreme Court halted the recount outright by a narrow, ideologically divided majority in Bush v. Gore.

The interesting question, in fact, is how the next challenge will arrive before the Justices. The arguable logic of today's ruling is that a jurisdiction must attempt to bail out before challenging the constitutionality of Section 5. But there is no such requirement. And the next plaintiff may skip that steps and directly challenge the application of the preclearance regime.

How then could Congress amend Section 5 in order to sustain it? The statute operates on three relevant axes. First, it has a geographic scope that defines the covered jurisdictions that must preclear changes to their voting systems. Second, it has a trigger, which currently requires preclearance for any voting change, however minor. Third, it has an escape hatch--the "bail out" provision that allows covered jurisdictions to prove that they should no longer be subject to preclearance.

Modifications to any of the three would alleviate the Justices' concerns with Section 5 to some extent. But today's opinion puts considerable focus on the geographic scope of the statute, and in particular the base-line date for determining whether a jurisdiction will be covered. An amendment updating those measures is the surest way to garner at least a fifth vote for the statute's constitutionality.